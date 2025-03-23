Ad 3 - Laris Affordable Coverage
Racers and Their Dogs: The Unsung Companions of the Pits

In the world of drag racing, horsepower and adrenaline take center stage, but there’s another kind of companion that’s just as important—our dogs. From the pit areas to the long…

Kline Whitley
*News

NHRA officials have made these mud flaps optional for the next four races

In NHRA Top Fuel racing, “mud flaps” refer to side-mounted aerodynamic body panels, also known as canards, on Top Fuel dragsters. As of March 18, 2025, NHRA officials have made…

TJ Pruitt
*News

Groundbreaking Radial and 5.80 race!

Twin City Raceway Set to Host Groundbreaking Race on April 26th Monroe, LA – On April 26th, Twin City Raceway will be the stage for a race unlike any other.…

Kline Whitley
DRAG RACER SURVIVES TORNADO BECAUSE HE WAS OUT ASSISTING VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

Fortunately, Drag Racer Chad McElveen was out assisting Tylertown, MS Volunteer fire department with helping victims after tornado #1 when…

The Power of Junior Dragsters: A Legacy of Giving Back in St. Croix

For those of us who grew up around drag racing, we know it’s more than just a sport. It’s a…

Chasing the Sky: The Thrill of Wheelies

Chasing the Sky: The Undeniable Thrill of Wheelies in Drag Racing From the moment we learn to ride a bike,…

Bob Tasca Blasts Fox News

To some, INDY is a great sport. However, us drag racing fans are very proud of our sport, including Bob…

MARYLAND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY HAS NOT BEEN SOLD

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM MIR: In response to a post from IHRA on Friday, March 7, 2025 that Maryland International Raceway…

Family Trapped in Camper during tornado at Texas Motorplex this Morning. TJ Bailey Killed

DragCoverage extends our deepest condolences to the family of TJ Bailey. He made a huge impact to the world and…

IHRA ANNOUNCES NEW “NO TIME KINGS” WITH BIG PAYOUTS; Jim Howe Director

IHRA.com has appointed Jim Howe as the National Outlaw Director and partnered with NoTimeKings.com to launch a limited-prep, no-time event…

IHRA HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE 7 DRAG STRIPS

IHRA AND OWNER DARRYL CUTTELL ANNOUNCE GROUNDBREAKING ACQUISITION OF SEVEN PREMIER DRAG RACING TRACKS HAMILTON, Ohio (Mar. 7, 2025)—The International…

A dad’s proud moment. Louisiana Racer faces himself in final round for $40,000

Matt Richard from Luling, LA is the Winner and R/U in the $40,000 race at Gulfport Dragway today.

Protect your Racing Assets by Purchasing Laris Motorsports Insurance!

UPDATE: Dallas Billy and Yoshi

Dallas Dilli, better known in the racing world as Dallas Billy, has made a name for himself in the heads-up…

Haley James Racing Takes on Lights Out 16

Haley James Racing Takes on Lights Out 16 in Adel, Georgia This weekend, some of the best racers in the…

Jr.Dragster Racer Elienisse Passes, February 4, 2025

Jr.Dragster Racer Elienisse Passes, February 4, 2025 at 10:54 PM DragCoverage extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends…

Texas’ Pennington Bros restore 70-year old Chevy to a Masterpiece

When a Bracket Race family like the Pennington’s put their heads together, the result is this beautiful masterpiece. Peeps Pennington…

Texas Racer Wins Copart “Burnt” Mustang Bid at $13,500 and this is what he’s found…

A few weeks ago, DragCoverage covered the story of a Mustang that went to Copart Auction after fire and the…

