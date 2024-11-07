RECAP: Record Attendance at Mike Hill’s 2024 Year-End Finale, South Georgia Motorsports Park

Cecil, GA – One of the small-tire legends of drag racing, Mike “The Hitman” Hill, reached out to DragCoverage a few weeks ago with hopes of giving No-Time (N/T) racing more exposure. It was perfect timing since we had been brainstorming ideas on how to enter the N/T world for our platform. So, we said yes. After all, what better way to start covering one the fastest growing classes in drag racing than by attending the biggest N/T race of the year – Hitman Productions’ Year End Finale at South Georgia Motorsports Park?



Mike Hill presenting the 2024 Points Series Champions their trophy and belts

Fast forward to Mike Hill’s Year-End Finale at South Georgia Motorsports Park—and it did not disappoint. I can easily rate it as one of the most exciting events that Team DragCoverage has attended this year, largely due to the growing popularity of the 4.84 Bore Space 28/275 N/T class.

Plus, the amount of grudge racing throughout the entire weekend was phenomenal. The camaraderie between racers, fans, and vendors at the event gave me high hopes for the sport of drag racing. This event was a reunion, competition, and everything in between.

The rules for the “4.84” class are straightforward: You must be an N/T car, with a maximum bore space of 4.84 inches, a max deck height of _____ , and a +/- 2” variation from the factory wheelbase. Stock-appearing bodies are required, with Pro Stock and Pro Mod bodies not allowed.

The level of excitement for this event was through the roof, and the anticipation for the “4.84” class was even higher. This class reminds me of NHRA Pro Stock—high RPMs, side-by-side racing, and a lot of pressure on drivers to have a perfect reaction time.

Another highlight of the event was the impressive car names, such as “Jesse James,” driven by Cardoza; “Pandemic”; and “Triggaman,” just to name a few.



Ricky Stanbro in “Salty B” was crowned the 2024 Points Champion in the 4.84 N/T Class

Jamie Triggaman Hawes made his 2024 debut in the 4.84 N/T Class early in the season

Hill Crowned the 2024 Points Champions, in the series’ first official year. Ricky Stanbro won the 4.84 N/T Points Championship and Jamie “Triggaman” Hawes won the Small Block Nitrous 2024 Points Championship

When the dust and smoke cleared in the main event for the weekend, Mike Hill, TJ Pruitt, and the rest of the media team had the honor of crowning the following winners:

4.84 and Small Block Boost Winner: Oscar Cardoza, Duncanville, TX, in “Jesse James”



4.84 Runner-up: Tyler Hancock

Small Block Nitrous Winner: Scott King, Beech Island, SC, driving Jimmy McFadden’s 1968 Camaro, tuned by Eddie Madison

Anything on 28’s Winner: Justin Swanstrom

Friday Night G-Body Winner: Joseph West

& Willie Dog’s Official Cub of the Week: Joseph West

More Event Photos

Kevin Stinson, Tuskegee, AL | G-Body Class



26-Year Old Dustin McCall, Macon, GA