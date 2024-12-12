Ryan Hargett Unveils New Unlimited Drag & Drive, Twin Turbo Coyote Powered Camaro at PRI

Ryan Hargett says he’s tired of all the rules and is parking the Mustang to enter his Jerry Bickel Built Camaro in the Unlimited Drag and Drive Class.

He and his father have owned this Jerry Bickel built 70’s model Camaro which once had a 700+ cubic inch nitrous motor.

They joked about putting the twin turbo coyote motor in it years ago, and that has become a reality here at the PRI show.

Hargett said the Coyote motor has way less maintenance at Drag N Drive events and describes them basically as 5 litter, small block ford engines with four camshafts

Drag Drive Repeat Interviewed Hargett to discuss the build and unveiling. Check it out!

Visit Hargett Automotive in the AFCO Racing Booth #5167