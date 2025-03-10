Ad 3 - Laris Affordable Coverage
Family Trapped in Camper during tornado at Texas Motorplex this Morning. TJ Bailey Killed

DragCoverage extends our deepest condolences to the family of TJ Bailey. He made a huge impact to the world and will truly be missed. His family released the following statement:…

*News

IHRA ANNOUNCES NEW “NO TIME KINGS” WITH BIG PAYOUTS; Jim Howe Director

IHRA.com has appointed Jim Howe as the National Outlaw Director and partnered with NoTimeKings.com to launch a limited-prep, no-time event series at premier IHRA facilities across the United States. These…

*NewsUncategorized

IHRA HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE 7 DRAG STRIPS

IHRA AND OWNER DARRYL CUTTELL ANNOUNCE GROUNDBREAKING ACQUISITION OF SEVEN PREMIER DRAG RACING TRACKS HAMILTON, Ohio (Mar. 7, 2025)—The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) is making a landmark move in…

A dad’s proud moment. Louisiana Racer faces himself in final round for $40,000

Matt Richard from Luling, LA is the Winner and R/U in the $40,000 race at Gulfport Dragway today.

Protect your Racing Assets by Purchasing Laris Motorsports Insurance!

UPDATE: Dallas Billy and Yoshi

Dallas Dilli, better known in the racing world as Dallas Billy, has made a name for himself in the heads-up…

Haley James Racing Takes on Lights Out 16

Haley James Racing Takes on Lights Out 16 in Adel, Georgia This weekend, some of the best racers in the…

Jr.Dragster Racer Elienisse Passes, February 4, 2025

Jr.Dragster Racer Elienisse Passes, February 4, 2025 at 10:54 PM DragCoverage extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends…

Texas’ Pennington Bros restore 70-year old Chevy to a Masterpiece

When a Bracket Race family like the Pennington’s put their heads together, the result is this beautiful masterpiece. Peeps Pennington…

Texas Racer Wins Copart “Burnt” Mustang Bid at $13,500 and this is what he’s found…

A few weeks ago, DragCoverage covered the story of a Mustang that went to Copart Auction after fire and the…

Alan Reinhart Joins IHRA as Vice President of Racing Operations

Alan Reinhart, one of the most familiar names in all of drag racing, has joined the International Hot Rod Association…

Alan Reinhart Departs from NHRA after 30 years

I will miss the voice of NHRA, Alan Reinhart. Yesterday, he announced his departure from the series. Sources say that…

FEATURE: Father & Son from Georgia Debut New 1966 Nova – Todd & Kline Whitley

Father and Son from Georgia Debut New 1966 Nova with Glass Roll Up/Down Windows & Factory Trim. Todd & Kline…

Palm Beach International Raceway is back on the market for a price of “Make an offer”

The Jupiter, FL 174 acre property is back on the market for a listed price of “not listed, make an…

NHRA BANS RACER’S TITLE SPONSOR, ONLYFANS

According to Summer Richardson, NHRA has ended her 2025 season due to the banning of her title sponsor, Onlyfans. Richardson…

Robin Roberts Debuts New Promod

Another Street Outlaws Racer Debuts New Promod. This time it’s Robin Roberts Racing. New RJ Race Cars’ Procharged FIREBIRD 🔥

TOMMY FRANKLIN DEBUTS NEW JUNGLE RAT III FOR 2025

Everybody has a dark side, right? Tommy Franklin found his with his third 'Jungle Rat' Chevrolet Camaro, destined for Pro…

California Withdraws Electric Vehicle Mandate After SEMA Lawsuit

SEMA AND PRI CELEBRATE CALIFORNIA WITHDRAWAL OF ADVANCED CLEAN FLEETS WAIVER REQUEST -- Organizations call on the state to immediately…

