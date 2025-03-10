DragCoverage extends our deepest condolences to the family of TJ Bailey. He made a huge impact to the world and will truly be missed. His family released the following statement:…
IHRA.com has appointed Jim Howe as the National Outlaw Director and partnered with NoTimeKings.com to launch a limited-prep, no-time event series at premier IHRA facilities across the United States. These…
IHRA AND OWNER DARRYL CUTTELL ANNOUNCE GROUNDBREAKING ACQUISITION OF SEVEN PREMIER DRAG RACING TRACKS HAMILTON, Ohio (Mar. 7, 2025)—The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) is making a landmark move in…
Matt Richard from Luling, LA is the Winner and R/U in the $40,000 race at Gulfport Dragway today.
Dallas Dilli, better known in the racing world as Dallas Billy, has made a name for himself in the heads-up…
Haley James Racing Takes on Lights Out 16 in Adel, Georgia This weekend, some of the best racers in the…
Jr.Dragster Racer Elienisse Passes, February 4, 2025 at 10:54 PM DragCoverage extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends…
When a Bracket Race family like the Pennington’s put their heads together, the result is this beautiful masterpiece. Peeps Pennington…
A few weeks ago, DragCoverage covered the story of a Mustang that went to Copart Auction after fire and the…
Alan Reinhart, one of the most familiar names in all of drag racing, has joined the International Hot Rod Association…
I will miss the voice of NHRA, Alan Reinhart. Yesterday, he announced his departure from the series. Sources say that…
Father and Son from Georgia Debut New 1966 Nova with Glass Roll Up/Down Windows & Factory Trim. Todd & Kline…
The Jupiter, FL 174 acre property is back on the market for a listed price of “not listed, make an…
According to Summer Richardson, NHRA has ended her 2025 season due to the banning of her title sponsor, Onlyfans. Richardson…
Another Street Outlaws Racer Debuts New Promod. This time it’s Robin Roberts Racing. New RJ Race Cars’ Procharged FIREBIRD 🔥
Everybody has a dark side, right? Tommy Franklin found his with his third 'Jungle Rat' Chevrolet Camaro, destined for Pro…
SEMA AND PRI CELEBRATE CALIFORNIA WITHDRAWAL OF ADVANCED CLEAN FLEETS WAIVER REQUEST -- Organizations call on the state to immediately…