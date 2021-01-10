The Legend Sonny Leonard Passes Away

2 days ago racintj

“As most of you have heard , unfortunately Sonny passed away this morning, he will will be deeply missed beyond what words can describe, but we want to reassure our customers that Sonny’s Racing Engines will continue to thrive and remain open for business.” – Statement from Sonny’s Racing Engines

Sonny was a U.S. Army veteran and has over 100 national and world records on land and sea.

Great Story on Sonny’s life: https://www.competitionplus.com/drag-racing/news/sonny-leonard-fulfilling-american-dream

