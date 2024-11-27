Top Fuel World Champion Antron Brown to make Pro Mod debut

BRADENTON, Fla. (Nov. 26, 2024) – Antron Brown, who recently secured his fourth NHRA Top Fuel world championship, is set to take on the next challenge in his illustrious drag racing career. Next week, he’ll make his Pro Modified debut competing in the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals presented by Motion Raceworks, Dec. 5-8, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. It’s the first of three races in the inaugural Drag Illustrated Winter Series presented by J&A Service, with Brown planning to compete in all three events to chase another championship.

While Brown typically competes in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, he’s no stranger to Bradenton and the Snowbirds. Two years ago, he won the Snowbirds in his Pro 275 debut driving for Manny Buginga. He’s partnered up with Buginga again to make his Pro Mod debut. Brown will drive Buginga’s ProCharged red Lexus RCF tuned by legendary doorslammer tuner Steve Petty.

“I do nothing in life to come out there just to be out there,” Brown said. “I want to come and I want to win and have a chance to win. I line up against big dogs every day. That’s what I do.”