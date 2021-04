DragCoverage was asked to hold this time-slip until tuner Steve Petty gives us permission to post! Here it is! The Galot Team with Daniel Pharris behind the wheel made an incredible lap at Alabama International Dragway in Steele, AL while testing on Monday for Duck X Productions’ Radial vs the World Class at Sweet 16 this weekend! Wow! 🕉🔥 Is he the Unofficial first to the 3.40’s for any door slammer? Bad ass!

