Car Features

Robin Roberts Debuts New Promod

Another Street Outlaws Racer Debuts New Promod. This time it’s Robin Roberts Racing. New RJ Race Cars’ Procharged FIREBIRD 🔥

By
TJ Pruitt
0 Min Read
Car Features

TOMMY FRANKLIN DEBUTS NEW JUNGLE RAT III FOR 2025

Everybody has a dark side, right? Tommy Franklin found his with his third 'Jungle Rat' Chevrolet Camaro, destined for Pro Nitrous competition again in 2025. Jerry Bickel Race Cars Inc.…

By
TJ Pruitt
1 Min Read
News

California Withdraws Electric Vehicle Mandate After SEMA Lawsuit

SEMA AND PRI CELEBRATE CALIFORNIA WITHDRAWAL OF ADVANCED CLEAN FLEETS WAIVER REQUEST -- Organizations call on the state to immediately cease and desist its ongoing implementation of ACF -- DIAMOND…

By
TJ Pruitt
5 Min Read
Car Features

What do yall think of Disco Dean’s New 1978 Pontiac Trans AM, with T-Tops?

Disco Dean has a new No Prep Ride for 2025 and it’s probably one of our favorites. Disco said the Sponsors that make this possible: Jeff Pierce Tuning and consulting…

By
TJ Pruitt
1 Min Read
- Advertisement -
Ad image

More News

KALLEE MILLS WINS THE SNOWBIRDS FIRST TIME ON RADIALS in N/T

Congratulations to Kallee Mills on winning the Florida N/T 275 Class at the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals at Bradenton Motorsports Park,…

Jeff Pierce is the Tuner for Kye Kelley’s Snowbird Outlaw Nationals Victory. Pierce is from Claremore, Oklahoma

Congratulations Jeff, Kye and Team for winning race #1 of the Drag Illustrated Winter Series at Bradenton Motorsports Park 📸…

Hunter Blake Fitzgerald Officially Takes Over Crossville Dragway with Big Vision for Facility

Crossville, TN - Back in August, Hunter Blake Fitzgerald, announced that he would be taking over Crossville Dragway in TN.…

Baileyton “Good Time” Dragstrip in Alabama Gets Major Upgrades for 2025

Baileyton, AL - One of our favorite drag strips in Alabama is getting a face lift. Baileyton drag strip in…

IHRA IS SOLD! Cuttell to Raise Purses

It was announced that Cuttell, the Owner-Operator of Darana Hybrid, has purchased the IHRA from Larry Jeffers. Last Saturday at…

Pinnacle Race Cars Opens Shop in Orlando, FL; Complete Race Car Fabrication

(Orlando, FL) - There’s a new chassis shop in Florida and although the name is new, the masterminds behind the…

Burned Mustang at COPART Auction. Bid up to $6,700 with Value of $147,000

A viewer ran across this insurance auction online. Sources say it’s one of 21 vehicles that was lost in the…

Follow US

Must Read

- Advertisement -
Ad image