Young Caleb McNeil Succumbs to Injuries; Rest In Peace

23-year old Caleb McNeill of Talladega, AL has succumbed to his injuries from a racing related crash last month. He was strong and fought one heck of a fight over the past few weeks. As someone quoted, “Caleb was one of the most upbeat, and selfless people in the racing community.”

His wife Amber McNeil last held his hand and said “God knew I needed you Caleb, I just don’t understand why he took you so soon. I love you my sweet baby, I can’t wait to be with you again.”

Over the past few weeks the racing community has come together with the slogan #calebstrong and several successful benefit races.

Rest In Peace Caleb 🙏. Please keep his wife Amber, Father, Mother, family, and friends in your thoughts and prayers.