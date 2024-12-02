Young Racer Reggie Dantzler killed after a senseless off-track incident at South Carolina Motorplex yesterday, involving a shooting sources say. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

2-3 others were also injured, including a 13-year old, and transported to a local hospital. Praying for their full recovery 🙏.

If anyone has any information, please contact Orangeburg County Sherriff’s office.

DragCoverage sends our deepest condolences to Reggie’s family, his young children, friends, and the drag racing community. The number of posts, photos, and memories posted shows just how much he was loved in the community and his legacy will forever carry on ♥️.

RIP REGGIE 🕊️