DragCoverage has received news that legendary racer and pioneer George Rupert of Rupert Carburetors has died at age 75, November 14, 1948 – November 12, 2023. We extend our deepest condolences to the family.

His son Will Rupert said “Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as my father passed away Sunday evening. Please give us some time to process this all. Thank you.”