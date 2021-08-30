The 3rd round of No Prep Kings at Virginia Motorsports Park saw a match-up between Team New Orleans, the Bird Brothers and Kye Kelley.

Despite the rumors, the Bird Brothers did beat Kye Kelley 3rd Round as shown in the video but due to a prior agreement made before the race, Jerry Bird didn’t cross the scales due to “guessing” at the tree, giving the win to Kye. “Guessing” in no prep racing often means anticipating the tree, rather than reacting to the green light.

Jerry Bird kept his word, although he left on green, what looked to be a close to perfect reaction. He was disqualified for bypassing the scales and Kye moved on to win the event.

Sources tell us that Kye did give half of his winnings with the team, so respect there.

Regardless of the internet talk, the Bird Brothers honored the agreement and stuck to their word. Mad respect ✊.

Unfortunately as the team was competing in Virginia, Hurricane Ida caused destruction to their home town city New Orleans. We wish them well as they recover from this devastating storm.

Congratulations to both the Bird Brothers and Kye Kelly on his win. Bruder Brothers R/U.

🎥 Kendall George