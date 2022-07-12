Nationwide Track Prep “Glue Shortage” for Drag Strips

(New Orleans, LA) By TJ Pruitt — In the year 2022, who would’ve thought that the world would be faced with an economy such as now, filled with inflation, shortage in gas, and a major threat to the sport of drag racing – glue shortage.

Photos by Lou Crouch

Fuel prices have continued to rise, forcing racers to make tough decisions – to race or not.

Well, Drag Racing is now facing a new challenge; a shortage of glue to safely prep track surfaces.

There has been rumors floating around about the shortage of “glue” and one track operator says “the reality of a Glue Shortage is true and it’s here.”

Several tracks across the country have been told they can no longer purchase the IC-7 or the PJ1 track prep products, with no relief in site. For those that don’t know, these are two of the most popular products.

This has forced tracks to try other different product, produced by various manufactures, which are also limited, and they have had no luck in getting those products to work.

One track operator posted “we’ve been in talks with product reps, other tracks, other track prep guys and just cannot seem to find an answer.”

So what are tracks doing to accommodate and try and survive through the shortage? Some tracks have announced that they will be moving from 1/4 mile to 1/8 mile, reducing their schedule to racing once a month, and only rent the track for no prep events to minimize glue usage.

So, what does this mean for drag racing moving forward?