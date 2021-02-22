Gargus, Tidwell break unofficial Pro 275 Record! 3.673 at Alabama International Dragway

Steele, AL – Scott Tidwell and Paul Gargus continue to raise the bar in Pro 275. The team laid down a 3.673, 199 MPH while testing in Pro 275 trim today at Alabama International Dragway tonight in preparation for Duck X Productions’ Lights Out 12 at South Georgia Motorsports Park this coming week. His 60ft was .929! It’s the place to be so don’t miss it

The team made a 3.706, 198 mph pass earlier in the day and in an attempt to break into the 60’s, they did just that!

Congratulations to Tidwell, Gargus, and team! Awesome job to the Alabama International Dragway crew!