Gargus, Tidwell break unofficial Pro 275 Record! 3.673 at Alabama International Dragway

7 days ago racintj

Steele, AL – Scott Tidwell and Paul Gargus continue to raise the bar in Pro 275. The team laid down a 3.673, 199 MPH while testing in Pro 275 trim today at Alabama International Dragway tonight in preparation for Duck X Productions’ Lights Out 12 at South Georgia Motorsports Park this coming week. His 60ft was .929! It’s the place to be so don’t miss it

The team made a 3.706, 198 mph pass earlier in the day and in an attempt to break into the 60’s, they did just that!

Congratulations to Tidwell, Gargus, and team! Awesome job to the Alabama International Dragway crew!

More Stories

Phenix City Dragway in Alabama to host nine race 5.50 Points Series in 2021

3 weeks ago racintj

Drag Race for a Guaranteed $1 Million Dollars; Here’s how to enter

2 months ago racintj

2021 Limited Edition WTR & DragCoverage Hoodies Available!

2 months ago racintj

Lithium Battery Explodes in Shop. Are Lithium Batteries Responsible for recent trailer fires?

2 months ago racintj

Ezell & Baehr win Day 1 Turkey Beach Bash at Gulfport Dragway

4 months ago racintj

Marques “King Kong” Hatton Wins Friday Night Frenzy at SGMP

4 months ago racintj