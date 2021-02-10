Phenix City Dragway in Alabama to host nine race 5.50 Points Series in 2021

Photo above by Lou Crouch

Phenix City, AL — Pete Simpson and Phenix City Dragway have announced the Jimmy Henderson 5.50 Points Series in 2020. The rules are pretty simple. All competitors will race on a 5.50 Heads-Up Index and door cars only.

The winner of each race will get paid cash and hold the honor of carrying the championship belt, which will be passed between each event winner until the final race, where the champion will be crowned the Jimmy Henderson Points Championship. , have bragging rights, and take home the belt.

Pete Simpson said “Jimmy Henderson was a great friend and he drag raced for several years. He loved the 5.50 index and I hope that we can keep this series going in his memory as long as we can.”

Jimmy Henderson was a local racer and businessman who died from health related issues in 2019. What a great way to race in his memory.

The series is sponsored by Speedtech Nitrous, Hancock Performance, JNC Cleaning LLC, ASA Performance, and Hise Contracting Solutions.

The payout structure for each race:

Winner: $1,000 plus a 10lb Nitrous Bottle

Runner-Up: $500

Semi-Finals: $150

All races will be held at Phenix City Dragway on the following dates:

2021 Jimmy Henderson Points Series Schedule

March 14

April 18, along with “Grudge Fest”

May 16

June 6

July 18

August 15

September 19, along with “Total Chaos”

October 17, along with “Revenge Fest”

November 14, Championship Crowning Day

Be sure to check out this cool points series and support your local tracks. If any questions please contact Pete Simpson at (334) 744-1267.