by Curtis Allen

Mayfield, KY – Jerry Walker of Fulton, KY built and drag raced his 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang for over 28 Years. It has been a race car since the day it was built, tearing up the strips in Kentucky and the South East. After Jerry was no longer able to race he offered it to his nephew, Lucas Walker. For those of you who have followed the big bucks bracket racing scene, then you have heard the name Lucas Walker. Multi-big bucks bracket race winner Lucas Walker acquired this family tradition from his uncle and is already carrying on the legacy of the Walker family.

Before we continue, I have to be honest. I didn’t realize Ford produced a 1964 1/2 Mustang. After further research, I’ve learned that this year model is quite unique. Because the Mustang was introduced in 1964 but advertised as an early 1965 model, it is often referred to as the 1964 1/2 Mustang.

So, back to Lucas Walker’s Mustang. Over two years, Lucas has completely restored this beautiful piece from the frame, inside, and out. “I never dreamed I would spend so much time and money on a race car but this one means a lot to me because it was my uncle’s,” Lucas said.

It has underwent every upgrade imaginable. Fresh paint laid down by Lee’s body shop in Mayfield, Ky, completely assembled by Lucas himself along with Brian Strow, and all new wiring completed by Brian, using K&R Engineering products.

The Hot Rod is powered by a Walker Racing Engines small block Ford and backed by a BTE Powerglide transmission & converter.

It has a CD Player, stock appearing dash (all digital), all new interior, and the stock seats have been covered to match the seat covers on the front aluminum seats.

To add, it has a new Carbon (fiber) appearing headliner and new carpet.

Weighing in at 3,050 pounds, Lucas has been a best of 5.76 at 118 mph in the 1/8th mile. Hoosier racing tire’s and competitive suspension solutions shocks on all 4 corners, working to keep this machine glued to the race track.

You can find Lucas and his beautiful hot rod at several big money foot-brake races across the country in 2021.

A lot of great companies support Lucas walker and the resurrection of this project. They include:

BTE Racing

Hoosier Racing Tires

Schaeffer Racing Oil

Rupert Alky Carbs

GZ Motorsports

Mauney’s Diesel Service

Walker Race Engines

Kelly’s Machine Shop

Pro 1 Safety

K & R Performance

Racertees

Competitive Suspension Solutions