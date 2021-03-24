After 40 Years, the NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway Comes to an End after this season

NHRA and Atlanta Dragway have announced that the 2021 NHRA Southern Nationals, April 30-May 2, will be the final NHRA national event at the historic track. 

As this chapter of drag racing history comes to a close, Atlanta Dragway invites racegoers to take in the final NHRA Southern Nationals. 

“This year’s NHRA Southern Nationals is the capstone on four decades of racing at this track,” said Kasey Coler, NHRA Vice President of Track Management & Operations. “We know that our 40th will be a celebration of the track’s renowned drag racing history and will be an event fans won’t want to miss.” 

Atlanta Dragway will continue to host its weekly event schedule through the fall, including the Summit E.T. Bracket Series events and the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series National Open, May 21-23, along with the NHRA Division 2 Summit E.T. Racing Series Finals, Sept. 30 – Oct. 2. 

NHRA continues to consult with tracks in the Southeast to enhance their relationship with Sportsman racers.  

On the heels of a successful Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, NHRA officials are confident the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season will consist of 22 events. Negotiations are continuing to fill coveted slots on the 2022 schedule.  

