FIRST LOOK: Joel Hubbard’s Miller built Camaro roadster painted by “The Flyin Airbrush”

17 hours ago racintj

Lancaster, SC – South Carolina racer Joel Hubbard is no stranger to having some of the nicest hot rods in drag racing. With a collaboration with Logan Staab, Jerron Settles turned this beautiful Miller Race Cars built roadster into a master piece and work of art.

Check out this beauty as Hubbard is headed to Orlando Speed World for its debut. Check out ImagineThatCustoms , “The Winners Choice”!!! #dragcoverage

