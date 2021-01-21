FIRST LOOK: Joel Hubbard’s Miller built Camaro roadster painted by “The Flyin Airbrush”

Lancaster, SC – South Carolina racer Joel Hubbard is no stranger to having some of the nicest hot rods in drag racing. With a collaboration with Logan Staab, Jerron Settles turned this beautiful Miller Race Cars built roadster into a master piece and work of art.

Check out this beauty as Hubbard is headed to Orlando Speed World for its debut. Check out ImagineThatCustoms , “The Winners Choice”!!! #dragcoverage