The Young Gun Gage Burch of Palmetto, FL is taking home both $10,000 checks this weekend after winning the No-Box class on both Friday and Saturday at the New Years Nationals, Palm Beach International Raceway. A complete weekend sweep 完. This was definitely no easy task as Burch and Nasty Nick Hastings faced each other in two straight finals.

Congrats Gage Burch from DragCoverage